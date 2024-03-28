WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the February 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 70.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYZD remained flat at $22.04 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,347. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

