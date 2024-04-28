Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.0 million-$145.0 million. Key Tronic also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.230–0.180 EPS.

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 63,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,150. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

