Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.09. 3,636,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,426. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

