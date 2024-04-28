Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $157.91 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

