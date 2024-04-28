OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $8.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of above $1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.070- EPS.

OSIS traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $134.82. 103,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,561. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $102.02 and a 12 month high of $144.11. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average is $127.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. Roth Mkm increased their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

