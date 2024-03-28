SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,290,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the previous session’s volume of 335,192 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.64.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,842,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 36,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

