Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $27.74

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.74, but opened at $27.14. Trupanion shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 38,012 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after acquiring an additional 630,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,279,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.