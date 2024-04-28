U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

