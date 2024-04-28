Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

THUPY remained flat at $14.32 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Thule Group AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.