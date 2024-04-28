Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

TKYMY remained flat at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Tokuyama had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

