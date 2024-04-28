Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rises By 110.8%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

THKLY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 52,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THK has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $567.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.63 million. THK had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that THK will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

