DDD Partners LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

