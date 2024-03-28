First Pacific Financial Invests $5.87 Million in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 227,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000. Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF comprises about 1.9% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMSF opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19. Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

