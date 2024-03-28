Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.