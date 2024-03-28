First Pacific Financial Has $2.72 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average is $111.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

