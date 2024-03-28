SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is First Pacific Financial’s 2nd Largest Position

First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 8.0% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 1.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $25,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

