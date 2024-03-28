Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

