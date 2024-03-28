Courier Capital LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.04.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.