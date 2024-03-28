James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 375 ($4.74) price objective on the stock.

LON:FSJ opened at GBX 261.75 ($3.31) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. James Fisher and Sons has a 1-year low of GBX 238.73 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 427.50 ($5.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £132.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,543.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.19.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

