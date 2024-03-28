James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 375 ($4.74) price objective on the stock.
James Fisher and Sons Trading Up 2.2 %
LON:FSJ opened at GBX 261.75 ($3.31) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. James Fisher and Sons has a 1-year low of GBX 238.73 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 427.50 ($5.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £132.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,543.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.19.
About James Fisher and Sons
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than James Fisher and Sons
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.