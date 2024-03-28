Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) CEO Sells $636,532.14 in Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 28,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $636,532.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Metallus Stock Up 2.6 %

Metallus stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Metallus had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

