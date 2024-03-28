Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,465,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 3,614,583 shares.The stock last traded at $79.42 and had previously closed at $79.40.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,172,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,392,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.