IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,566 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $120.57.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

