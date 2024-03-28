Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioLineRx Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BioLineRx Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.