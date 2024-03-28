IFG Advisory LLC Has $10.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $162.37. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

