Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Amin Sabzivand Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 2,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Amin Sabzivand sold 100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Amin Sabzivand sold 102 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,398 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $54,522.00.

Sezzle Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

