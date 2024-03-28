Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of SRAD opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

