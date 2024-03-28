Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schneider National from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.64.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,426 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,388,000 after acquiring an additional 227,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 297,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.