RXO (NYSE:RXO) PT Raised to $16.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

RXO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut RXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.23.

RXO stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09. RXO has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 747,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135,336.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,551,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after acquiring an additional 248,883 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 403,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 243,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

