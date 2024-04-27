Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.24

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.24 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.07 ($0.06), with a volume of 1281550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Panther Metals Trading Up 8.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 22.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £5.01 million, a PE ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Panther Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.