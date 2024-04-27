Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 278,278 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 98,214 shares.The stock last traded at $45.75 and had previously closed at $45.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

