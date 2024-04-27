MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 5.9%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $36.56. Approximately 571,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,263,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

