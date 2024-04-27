TClarke (LON:CTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.00

Shares of TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 161 ($1.99), with a volume of 63513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.25 ($1.99).

TClarke Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,151.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TClarke Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.53 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from TClarke’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. TClarke’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

