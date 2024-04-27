Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $385.60

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 385.60 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.69), with a volume of 302327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.47).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kitwave Group from GBX 435 ($5.37) to GBX 455 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 7.45 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Kitwave Group’s payout ratio is 4,230.77%.
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
