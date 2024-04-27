Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.51

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.61 ($0.02), with a volume of 640000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

