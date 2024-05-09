National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of Hilton Worldwide worth $95,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $200.94. The stock had a trading volume of 446,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,561. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.59. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

