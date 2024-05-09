National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,743,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,613 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $100,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.9 %

CARR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 820,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,811. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.