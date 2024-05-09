National Pension Service Buys 21,845 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $105,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.30. 481,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,390. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.22 and a one year high of $149.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.71.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

