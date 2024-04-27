Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 1428600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).
Kendrick Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £914,550.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.51.
Kendrick Resources Company Profile
Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kendrick Resources
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kendrick Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kendrick Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.