National Pension Service Has $230.03 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $230,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

NOW traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $725.28. The stock had a trading volume of 412,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,366. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $446.25 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $751.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

