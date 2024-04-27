iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Down 56.6% in April

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

AIA stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

