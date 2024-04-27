Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

