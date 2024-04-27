Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-$15.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $94.60 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.