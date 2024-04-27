Short Interest in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Drops By 35.4%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 123,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akili

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akili stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,064,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Akili as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Akili Stock Performance

Shares of AKLI stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Akili has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Akili Company Profile

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Akili had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 3,545.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akili will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

