AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

