National Pension Service Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,738,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79,191 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $191,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

