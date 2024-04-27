Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Down 34.5% in April

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 845,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.17 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

