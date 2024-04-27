Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Down 34.5% in April

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 845,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Acutus Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.17 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About Acutus Medical
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acutus Medical
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.