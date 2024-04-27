Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Short Interest Update

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

ALCY opened at $10.63 on Friday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,424,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,749,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,202,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

