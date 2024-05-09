Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $120.38 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,824,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128,400 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 3.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Kinder Morgan worth $120,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 1,147,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,021,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.