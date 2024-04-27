Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.