Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Decreases By 33.8%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 770,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Airship AI Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AISP opened at $7.43 on Friday. Airship AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 1.89% of Airship AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

